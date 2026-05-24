Carter Hart News: Starting at home in Game 3
Hart will patrol the home blue paint Sunday against the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Hart has been a significant factor in the Golden Knights' success recently -- he hasn't given up more than two goals during his active four-game winning streak. The 2016 second-round pick and his team will get their captain back in the lineup Sunday, as Mark Stone is returning from a lower-body injury after missing five straight games. Meanwhile, Cale Makar (upper body) is set to return to the lineup for the Avalanche after missing the first two games of this series.
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