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Carter Hart News: Starting Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Hart was the first goalie off the ice during Friday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the Game 3 start on the road against Utah.

Hart will draw a third consecutive start to begin the Golden Knights' first-round series. He's been relatively solid to begin the playoffs, posting a 2.56 GAA and .919 save percentage over his first two starts, but he took the regulation loss in Game 2 on Tuesday after winning Game 1. Tuesday's Game 2 loss snapped a seven-game winning streak that dated back to the start of April, and he'll attempt to return to the win column in Friday.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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