Carter Hart News: Starting Game 3
Hart was the first goalie off the ice during Friday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the Game 3 start on the road against Utah.
Hart will draw a third consecutive start to begin the Golden Knights' first-round series. He's been relatively solid to begin the playoffs, posting a 2.56 GAA and .919 save percentage over his first two starts, but he took the regulation loss in Game 2 on Tuesday after winning Game 1. Tuesday's Game 2 loss snapped a seven-game winning streak that dated back to the start of April, and he'll attempt to return to the win column in Friday.
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