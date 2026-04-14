Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Stops 21 shots in win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hart stopped 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Hart was beaten by Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi, but the Golden Knights provided him enough support on offense for him to cruise to another win. Hart has won each of his last five starts since returning from a lower-body injury, posting a 1.80 GAA and .925 save percentage over that stretch. He's been one of the most dominant netminders in the NHL over the last two weeks.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
Category Targets: Pickups for Final Week
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Final Week
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago