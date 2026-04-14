Carter Hart News: Stops 21 shots in win Monday
Hart stopped 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.
Hart was beaten by Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi, but the Golden Knights provided him enough support on offense for him to cruise to another win. Hart has won each of his last five starts since returning from a lower-body injury, posting a 1.80 GAA and .925 save percentage over that stretch. He's been one of the most dominant netminders in the NHL over the last two weeks.
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