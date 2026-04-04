Carter Hart News: Strong in critical win

Hart stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

The score got a bit lopsided, but Hart was still able to handle most of what the Oilers threw at him. He's stopped 50 of 54 shots over two games since returning from a lower-body injury, winning both outings. The Golden Knights are in a three-horse race for the top of the Pacific Division, and Hart's return has given them a boost in the homestretch. He's up to 7-3-3 with a 3.08 GAA and an .880 save percentage over 14 starts this season. The Golden Knights' road trip continues with a favorable matchup Tuesday in Vancouver.