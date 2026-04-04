Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Strong in critical win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Hart stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

The score got a bit lopsided, but Hart was still able to handle most of what the Oilers threw at him. He's stopped 50 of 54 shots over two games since returning from a lower-body injury, winning both outings. The Golden Knights are in a three-horse race for the top of the Pacific Division, and Hart's return has given them a boost in the homestretch. He's up to 7-3-3 with a 3.08 GAA and an .880 save percentage over 14 starts this season. The Golden Knights' road trip continues with a favorable matchup Tuesday in Vancouver.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
NHL
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
29 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
31 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
38 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
66 days ago