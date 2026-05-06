Carter Hart News: Takes loss Wednesday

Hart stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks in Game 2. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Hart put in a strong performance but couldn't get any help from his teammates. It still took the Ducks a while to wear down the Golden Knights' defense, so this is shaping up to be a fairly close and competitive series. Hart's winning streak ended at four games, but he's still 5-3 this postseason with a 2.44 GAA and a .912 save percentage over eight games. Expect the 27-year-old to get the nod again in Game 3 on Friday in Anaheim.