Carter Hart News: Tending twine Friday

Hart will guard the road goal in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Avalanche on Friday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hart stopped 36 of 38 shots to earn the win in Game 1, and he'll look to repeat that effort to give the Golden Knights a commanding series lead. Overall, he has gone 9-4 with a 2.35 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 13 playoff outings.