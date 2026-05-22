Carter Hart News: Tending twine Friday
Hart will guard the road goal in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Avalanche on Friday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hart stopped 36 of 38 shots to earn the win in Game 1, and he'll look to repeat that effort to give the Golden Knights a commanding series lead. Overall, he has gone 9-4 with a 2.35 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 13 playoff outings.
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