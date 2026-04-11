Carter Hart News: Up to task against Avalanche

Hart stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Hart picked up his fourth win in a row, and he did it against the league's top team this time. He's allowed just seven goals on 97 shots over those four victories, solidifying his status as the Golden Knights' No. 1 goalie heading into the playoffs. The 27-year-old is up to 9-3-3 with a 2.87 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. The Golden Knights' next game is Monday at home versus the Jets, followed by the regular-season finale at home Wednesday against the Kraken. Expect Hart to start at least one of those contests.