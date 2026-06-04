Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Winning streak snapped in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Hart stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Hart kept the Hurricanes off the board for over 50 minutes, but they responded with three goals in a span of 5:05. Mark Stone forced overtime, but Seth Jarvis won it for Carolina in the extra session, putting an end to a seven-game winning streak for Hart. The 27-year-old netminder is down to 13-5 with a 2.41 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 18 starts this postseason. With eight goals allowed on 55 shots in this series so far, he'll need to tighten things up on home ice in Game 3 on Saturday to put Vegas back in the driver's seat.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 1 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds
NHL
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 1 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 23-24
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 23-24
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
13 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 21-22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 21-22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
14 days ago