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Carter Mazur News: Earns three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Mazur scored twice and added an assist in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-2 win over Manitoba in Game 4 on Friday.

Mazur made a big impact in the last two games of this series for the Griffins, earning five points. The 24-year-old's recent burst of offense helped Grand Rapids make the Central Division Finals with a 3-1 series win. They'll face AHL Chicago in the next round.

Carter Mazur
Detroit Red Wings
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