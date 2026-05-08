Carter Mazur News: Earns three points in win
Mazur scored twice and added an assist in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-2 win over Manitoba in Game 4 on Friday.
Mazur made a big impact in the last two games of this series for the Griffins, earning five points. The 24-year-old's recent burst of offense helped Grand Rapids make the Central Division Finals with a 3-1 series win. They'll face AHL Chicago in the next round.
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