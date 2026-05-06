Carter Mazur News: Two-goal game for Griffins
Mazur scored twice in AHL Grand Rapids' 4-2 win over Manitoba in Game 3 on Wednesday.
Mazur got on the scoresheet for the first time in three games this postseason. The 24-year-old forward was limited to 16 regular-season contests, earning 11 goals and five assists in those outings. He'll look to stay productive in the playoffs, and he could challenge for a depth role with the Red Wings in 2026-27 if the team chooses to give him a new contract -- he's set for restricted free agency this summer.
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