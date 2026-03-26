Carter Mazur News: Two goals in AHL win

Mazur scored twice in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-2 win over Cleveland on Thursday.

Mazur started the season well, but he sustained a long-term injury in October and returned to action March 4. The winger has seven goals and two assists over nine outings since he returned. He's at 11 goals and 15 points over 14 appearances this season. If he can stay healthy, he could be a call-up option for the Red Wings during the playoffs and into 2026-27.