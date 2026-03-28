Carter Mazur News: Up from AHL
Mazur was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Mazur has 11 goals and 14 points in 14 outings with Grand Rapids this season. He hasn't played for Detroit in 2025-26, but he missed most of the campaign due to injury, so his opportunities to play at the top level have been limited.
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