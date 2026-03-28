Carter Mazur headshot

Carter Mazur News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 12:38pm

Mazur was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Mazur has 11 goals and 14 points in 14 outings with Grand Rapids this season. He hasn't played for Detroit in 2025-26, but he missed most of the campaign due to injury, so his opportunities to play at the top level have been limited.

Carter Mazur
Detroit Red Wings
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