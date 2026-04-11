Carter Verhaeghe Injury: Exiting lineup Saturday
Verhaeghe (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers arguably have more talent out of the lineup than in it at this point, with Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett (undisclosed) the latest players to exit. Verhaeghe's status for the last two games of the season has yet to be revealed, but if he's dealing with even a moderate injury, expect him to be shut down.
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