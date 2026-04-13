Carter Verhaeghe Injury: Not playing Monday
Verhaeghe (lower body) won't play against the Rangers on Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Verhaeghe will sit out his second straight outing. He has produced 25 goals, 55 points, 187 shots on net and 68 hits across 77 appearances this campaign. It's unclear if he will be available to play in Florida's regular-season finale against the Red Wings on Wednesday.
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