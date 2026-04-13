Carter Verhaeghe headshot

Carter Verhaeghe Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Verhaeghe (lower body) won't play against the Rangers on Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Verhaeghe will sit out his second straight outing. He has produced 25 goals, 55 points, 187 shots on net and 68 hits across 77 appearances this campaign. It's unclear if he will be available to play in Florida's regular-season finale against the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Carter Verhaeghe
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Verhaeghe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Verhaeghe See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
17 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
22 days ago