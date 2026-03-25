Carter Verhaeghe News: Finds twine Tuesday
Verhaeghe scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.
Verhaeghe has two goals and two assists over his last four contests. The 30-year-old is getting consistent top-six usage and power-play time, so he should be capable of finishing the year strong as long as he stays healthy. Verhaeghe is at 21 goals, 50 points, 162 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-11 rating over 68 appearances. He's reached the 50-point mark in five straight campaigns.
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