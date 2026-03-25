Carter Verhaeghe headshot

Carter Verhaeghe News: Finds twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Verhaeghe scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Verhaeghe has two goals and two assists over his last four contests. The 30-year-old is getting consistent top-six usage and power-play time, so he should be capable of finishing the year strong as long as he stays healthy. Verhaeghe is at 21 goals, 50 points, 162 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-11 rating over 68 appearances. He's reached the 50-point mark in five straight campaigns.

Carter Verhaeghe
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Verhaeghe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Verhaeghe See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
19 days ago