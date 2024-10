Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

The Panthers ambushed Igor Shesterkin with two goals in the first three minutes of the first period, with Anton Lundell getting the other, and it was all the support Sergei Bobrovsky would need. Verhaeghe's tally was his first of the season, and it extended his point streak to five games after he was held off the scoresheet in Florida's first four contests.