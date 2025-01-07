Carter Verhaeghe News: Gets back in goal column

Verhaeghe scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The tally ended an eight-game goal drought for Verhaeghe, who added three assists and 15 shots on net in that span. The 29-year-old forward has played on the third line recently amid the slump, though he saw 20:25 of ice time Monday, so he could be trending up again. For the season, he has 10 goals, 29 points, 120 shots on net, 59 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-22 rating over 41 appearances.