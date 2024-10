Verhaeghe notched an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Verhaeghe has a helper in four straight contests after starting the year on a four-game skid. The winger's goose egg in the goal column is bound to crack eventually as well -- he's racked up 28 shots on net without bending the twine. Verhaeghe also has 14 hits and a minus-8 rating over eight appearances in a top-six role.