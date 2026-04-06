Carter Verhaeghe News: Lights lamp on power play

Verhaeghe tallied a goal and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Verhaeghe ended Pittsburgh's run of four consecutive goals in Sunday's matchup with a power-play marker late in the third period. With the tally, he surpassed his point total from a season ago and is on pace to post the third-best campaign of his seven-year NHL career. Overall, Verhaeghe has 24 goals, 54 points, 183 shots on net, 66 hits and 21 blocked shots across 75 games this season. The 30-year-old winger has been one of the few players who have kept Florida's offense afloat during their recent struggles and still holds solid fantasy value for the remainder of the regular season.