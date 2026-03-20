Carter Verhaeghe News: Nets 20th goal of season
Verhaeghe scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.
Verhaeghe reached the 20-goal mark in the third period to close out the scoring. He was coming off a two-assist performance against the Canucks the last time out, and the 30-year-old veteran continues to find ways to get involved offensively. He has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five appearances, tallying six points (three goals, three assists) over that span.
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