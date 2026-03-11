Carter Verhaeghe headshot

Carter Verhaeghe News: Plays hero with two late goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 10:09am

Verhaeghe scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Detroit.

Both goals came in the final 90 seconds of the third period, as Verhaeghe flipped the script on what looked like it would be a 3-2 loss for Florida. The 30-year-old had managed only one goal and three points in his prior 11 games, and on the season Verhaeghe has 19 goals and 46 points in 63 contests.

Carter Verhaeghe
Florida Panthers
