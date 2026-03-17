Carter Verhaeghe headshot

Carter Verhaeghe News: Pockets pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Verhaeghe recorded two assists and three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Verhaeghe has five points over his last four games despite missing a contest due to an undisclosed injury in the middle of that span. The 30-year-old forward is up to 19 goals, 29 helpers, 154 shots on net, 61 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 65 appearances. Verhaeghe should remain productive over the last month of the season as long as he can stay in the lineup.

Carter Verhaeghe
Florida Panthers
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