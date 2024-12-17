Fantasy Hockey
Carter Verhaeghe headshot

Carter Verhaeghe News: Pots game-winner Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-5 victory over the Oilers.

With the score tied 5-5 midway through the third period, Verhaeghe flipped a wrister past a screened Stuart Skinner for his ninth goal of the season, and third GWG. Verhaeghe snapped a brief three0game point drought with the performance, but over the last 12 contests he's racked up five goals and 12 points, including seven points (two goals, five helpers) with the man advantage.

