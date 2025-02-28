Carter Verhaeghe News: Pots game-winner Thursday
Verhaeghe scored a goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Verhaeghe ended a five-game goal drought, during which he had two assists. Thanks to a four-point game versus the Islanders on Feb. 2, Verhaeghe had a decent month with five goals and four assists over eight contests. He's run a little streaky in 2024-25, amassing 16 goals, 44 points, 181 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-13 rating across 60 appearances. He'll push for the 60-point mark down the stretch, but he's likely to end up with his lowest point total in three years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now