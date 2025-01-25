Fantasy Hockey
Carter Verhaeghe headshot

Carter Verhaeghe News: Produces helper in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Verhaeghe notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Verhaeghe has two goals and six helpers over his last 11 contests. He's spent much of that time on the third line, and it appears he's adjusted well to his new role after faltering in a top-six spot during December. The winger is up to 11 goals, 24 assists, 148 shots on net, 69 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 50 appearances this season, well off the pace that has seen him top the 70-point mark in each of the last two campaigns.

