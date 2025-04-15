Fantasy Hockey
Carter Verhaeghe headshot

Carter Verhaeghe News: Reaches 20-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Verhaeghe scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Verhaeghe has three goals and two assists over his last four outings. He reached the 20-goal mark with that tally and now has 52 points, 242 shots on net, 94 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 80 appearances. It's been a rough regular season for Verhaeghe, at least compared to the previous two campaigns, but he has 55 points in 69 career playoff games, so he should be able to turn up the offense in the postseason.

