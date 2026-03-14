Carter Verhaeghe News: Returning for Sunday
Verhaeghe (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Sunday in Seattle, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Verhaeghe sat out Thursday's game versus Columbus. Verhaeghe has 19 goals, 27 assists 150 shots on net and 56 hits in 63 outings this season. He is expected to play alongside Evan Rodrigues and Mackie Samoskevich on the second line, as well as seeing first power-play time in Seattle.
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