Carter Verhaeghe News: Scores in win

Verhaeghe deposited an even-strength goal Friday in a 6-3 win over Carolina.

Verhaeghe beat Spencer Martin with a wrist shot at 11:21 of the first period, and the former compiled two PIM, three shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in 16:04 of ice time. The 29-year-old Verhaeghe has generated three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak, and ranks fourth on the Panthers in scoring. The Ontario native is at seven goals, 12 assists and a club-worst minus-16 rating across 24 contests.