Carter Verhaeghe News: Strikes on power play in win
Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Verhaeghe ended a five-game goal drought with his first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 43 points (nine on the power play), 138 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-7 rating over 57 appearances this season. Verhaeghe is in a top-line role and should continue to be in a good position to generate offense as the Panthers try to put on a late push for a playoff spot, which they're eight points out of after Thursday's action.
