Carter Verhaeghe News: Supplies helper Sunday

Verhaeghe notched an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Verhaeghe's offense has gone a bit cold again in March. He's in a nine-game goal drought and has just two assists with 28 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in that span. He's still part of the Panthers' top six, but he's had a disappointing 2024-25 with 17 goals, 47 points, 224 shots on net, 85 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-20 rating over 73 appearances.