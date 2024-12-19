Carter Verhaeghe News: Two helpers Wednesday

Verhaeghe notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Verhaeghe cracked the scoresheet for the second straight game and for the fourth time over his last seven appearances, so he's trending in the right direction. He should continue to find many opportunities to remain productive due to his top-six role -- both on the power play and on even strength. The 29-year-old has 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) across 33 appearances in 2024-25.