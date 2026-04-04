Carter Yakemchuk Injury: In concussion protocol
Yakemchuk (concussion) doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup, per Claire Hanna of TSN on Thursday.
Yakemchuk sustained the injury in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Florida. He may be unavailable for at least one week while going through concussion protocol, but an exact timeline for his return is unclear. He has one goal, one assist, five shots on net and four blocked shots across four NHL appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Yakemchuk See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15042 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season185 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Yakemchuk See More