Carter Yakemchuk Injury: In concussion protocol

Yakemchuk (concussion) doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup, per Claire Hanna of TSN on Thursday.

Yakemchuk sustained the injury in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Florida. He may be unavailable for at least one week while going through concussion protocol, but an exact timeline for his return is unclear. He has one goal, one assist, five shots on net and four blocked shots across four NHL appearances this season.