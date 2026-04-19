Carter Yakemchuk News: Added as part of Black Aces
Yakemchuk has been added to the active roster by the Senators, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Sunday.
Following Saturday's 2-0 defeat in Game 1 against the Hurricanes, the Senators have added their crop of Black Aces to the roster with AHL Belleville's season officially in the books. Alongside Yakemchuk, Ottawa also added Graeme Clarke, Arthur Kaliyev, Xavier Bourgault, Oskar Pettersson and Tyler Boucher to the roster.
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