Carter Yakemchuk headshot

Carter Yakemchuk News: Added as part of Black Aces

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 9:29am

Yakemchuk has been added to the active roster by the Senators, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Sunday.

Following Saturday's 2-0 defeat in Game 1 against the Hurricanes, the Senators have added their crop of Black Aces to the roster with AHL Belleville's season officially in the books. Alongside Yakemchuk, Ottawa also added Graeme Clarke, Arthur Kaliyev, Xavier Bourgault, Oskar Pettersson and Tyler Boucher to the roster.

Carter Yakemchuk
Ottawa Senators
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