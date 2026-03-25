Carter Yakemchuk News: Big night in NHL debut
Yakemchuk scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
Called up from AHL Belleville earlier in the day due to injuries to Thomas Chabot (arm) and Lassi Thomson (lower body), Yakemchuk made an immediate impact. The seventh overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft picked up his first NHL point on Brady Tkachuk's first-period tally, then Yakemchuk opened his own account by snapping a puck past John Gibson from thee top of the faceoff circle midway through the second frame. With Jake Sanderson (upper body) also still unavailable, the 20-year-old blueliner split time on the first power-play unit with Jordan Spence, but Yakemchuk's upside -- and the Senators' need for all the offense they can get as they fight for a playoff spot -- could land him in the top spot quickly, even if his overall role is sheltered.
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