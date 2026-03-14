Carter Yakemchuk News: Produces four assists
Yakemchuk recorded four assists in AHL Belleville's 6-3 win over Hershey on Saturday.
Yakemchuk is up to 33 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-30 rating over 46 appearances this season. He has two goals and six assists over his last five outings. Yakemchuk is still rounding out his overall game, so he may need to start 2026-27 in the AHL before pushing for an NHL job.
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