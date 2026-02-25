Carter Yakemchuk News: Sent down to minors

Yakemchuk was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

With Belleville not in action until Friday, Yakemchuk won't be an option to be recalled ahead of Thursday's clash with Detroit. The 20-year-old blueliner has yet to make his NHL debut and may have to wait until next season to do so. Still, with 25 points in 41 minor-league tilts this year, Yakemchuk could have decent future value in deeper dynasty formats.