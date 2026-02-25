Carter Yakemchuk headshot

Carter Yakemchuk News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Yakemchuk was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

With Belleville not in action until Friday, Yakemchuk won't be an option to be recalled ahead of Thursday's clash with Detroit. The 20-year-old blueliner has yet to make his NHL debut and may have to wait until next season to do so. Still, with 25 points in 41 minor-league tilts this year, Yakemchuk could have decent future value in deeper dynasty formats.

Carter Yakemchuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Yakemchuk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Yakemchuk See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
2 days ago
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
145 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
153 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
362 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Snub or Relief?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Snub or Relief?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
December 8, 2024