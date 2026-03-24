Carter Yakemchuk headshot

Carter Yakemchuk News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Yakemchuk was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Thomas Chabot (right arm) and Lassi Thomson (lower body) were injured in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers, which necessitated Yakemchuk as well as Jorian Donovan being brought up from the minors. The 20-year-old Yakemchuk has yet to make his NHL debut but was the No. 7 overall pick in 2024. With Belleville this season, the right-shot blueliner has accounted for 10 goals, 36 points and a minus-30 rating over 50 appearances.

Carter Yakemchuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Yakemchuk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Yakemchuk See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
29 days ago
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
172 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
180 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
Frozen Fantasy: Snub or Relief?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Snub or Relief?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
December 8, 2024