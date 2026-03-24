Carter Yakemchuk News: Summoned from minors

Yakemchuk was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Thomas Chabot (right arm) and Lassi Thomson (lower body) were injured in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers, which necessitated Yakemchuk as well as Jorian Donovan being brought up from the minors. The 20-year-old Yakemchuk has yet to make his NHL debut but was the No. 7 overall pick in 2024. With Belleville this season, the right-shot blueliner has accounted for 10 goals, 36 points and a minus-30 rating over 50 appearances.