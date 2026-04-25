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Carter Yakemchuk News: Two assists in NHL playoff debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Yakemchuk picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Carolina in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Game 4 was Yakemchuk's NHL playoff debut. He fired three shots in 19:34. The 20-year-old defender delivered 40 points, including 10 goals, in 54 games with the AHL Belleville Senators and had one goal and one assist in four regular-season games with the big club. Yakemchuk finished second in rookie scoring from the blue line and 12th overall among all AHL defenders this past season. His future is bright.

Carter Yakemchuk
Ottawa Senators
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