Carter Yakemchuk News: Up from AHL
Yakemchuk was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Yakemchuk has seven goals and 25 points in 41 minor-league appearances this season. The 20-year-old defenseman is still waiting for a chance to make his NHL debut, but he will probably head back to the AHL once Jake Sanderson returns from the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Yakemchuk See More
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season143 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights151 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review360 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Snub or Relief?December 8, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)September 19, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Yakemchuk See More