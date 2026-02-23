Carter Yakemchuk headshot

Carter Yakemchuk News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Yakemchuk was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.

Yakemchuk has seven goals and 25 points in 41 minor-league appearances this season. The 20-year-old defenseman is still waiting for a chance to make his NHL debut, but he will probably head back to the AHL once Jake Sanderson returns from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Carter Yakemchuk
Ottawa Senators
