Casey Cizikas News: Ends slump with big game

Cizikas scored twice, levied four hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Cizikas entered the holiday break in a 23-game drought on offense. He broke the slump in a big way, tallying the game-winning goal at 9:39 of the second period, and he also had an insurance goal in the third. The 33-year-old fourth-liner doubled his season point total to four through 36 outings, and he's added 30 shots on net, 81 hits, 26 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-10 rating.