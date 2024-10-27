Casey Cizikas News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Cizikas posted an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Cizikas is a bottom-six mainstay for the Islanders, but that hadn't come with much offense prior to Saturday. The 33-year-old got on a scoresheet following a move to the wing on the third line. The natural center has added five shots on net, 19 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through eight appearances. Cizikas is more valuable on the ice than in fantasy, though he can chip in above-average production for a forward in hits and blocks most of the time.