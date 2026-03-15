Casey Cizikas News: Nets opening goal Saturday
Cizikas scored a goal, placed two shots on net and dished out four hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over Calgary.
Cizikas lit the lamp at the midway point of the opening period Saturday for the first of three goals that the Islanders would deposit in the first. The twine finder brought the 35-year-old center up to eight goals, 16 points, 58 shots on net, 126 hits and 47 blocked shots across 66 games this season. The 15-year NHL veteran used Saturday's goal to snap an eight-game streak without a twine finder. He's just one point shy of tying the 17 points he posted in 82 games a year ago. If he can string together a point streak, he would have decent streaming value in fantasy formats that value banger stats.
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