Casey Cizikas headshot

Casey Cizikas News: Notches assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Cizikas recorded an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Cizikas has a helper in four of the last five contests. That's one of his best stretches of the season, as the bottom-six forward has rarely been one to put up consistent scoring numbers. He's at nine points, 52 shots on net, 137 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 52 appearances.

Casey Cizikas
New York Islanders
