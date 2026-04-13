Casey Cizikas News: Pots goal vs. Habs

Cizikas scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Cizikas found the back of the net at the 8:45 mark of the third period with a wrister, but his goal couldn't spark a comeback as the Isles were officially knocked out of playoff contention with this loss. This was Cizikas' first goal since March 28, and he has 10 goals on the season. However, he's not expected to carry a ton of fantasy appeal ahead of Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Hurricanes as a bottom-six forward who has scored just three goals in his last 21 outings dating back to the beginning of March.