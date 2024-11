Cizikas scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Cizikas got his first goal of 2024-25 at the 4:38 mark of the second period after Igor Shesterkin misplayed a long shot by Pierre Engvall. The 33-year-old Cizikas has two points through 12 outings this season. He won't produce much offensively but can top 160 hits if he stays healthy.