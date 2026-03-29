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Casey Cizikas News: Tacks on goal in rally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Cizikas scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Cizikas had the fifth goal of the second period for the Islanders. The tally ended his six-game point drought. Cizikas continues to operate as the fourth-line center, and he's earned 17 points over 73 contests this season, matching his point total from 82 regular-season outings a year ago. Cizikas also has 66 shots on net, 140 hits, 52 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating.

Casey Cizikas
New York Islanders
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