Casey Cizikas News: Tacks on goal in rally

Cizikas scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Cizikas had the fifth goal of the second period for the Islanders. The tally ended his six-game point drought. Cizikas continues to operate as the fourth-line center, and he's earned 17 points over 73 contests this season, matching his point total from 82 regular-season outings a year ago. Cizikas also has 66 shots on net, 140 hits, 52 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating.