Casey Cizikas headshot

Casey Cizikas News: Tips home goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Cizikas scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Cizikas tied the game at 1-1 just 36 seconds after Mats Zuccarello opened the scoring for the Wild early in the second period. The 34-year-old Cizikas tipped a Noah Dobson shot in for the tally. This was Cizikas' third point in the last five games, and he's up to seven goals, 15 points, 84 shots on net, 197 hits, 45 PIM, 60 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 75 outings overall. He continues to fill a bottom-six role.

Casey Cizikas
New York Islanders
