Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith Injury: Misses practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

DeSmith didn't participate in Friday's practice session due to the flu, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

The 33-year-old has seen minimal playing time behind Jake Oettinger to begin the regular season, but it's not yet clear whether DeSmith will be able to dress for Saturday's home game against the Blues. It doesn't seem as though DeSmith will face a long-term absence, but if he's unavailable Saturday, the Stars will likely need to call up another netminder, presumably to serve in a backup capacity.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now