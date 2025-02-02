Casey DeSmith News: Allows three goals in win
DeSmith stopped 27 of 30 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
DeSmith got a rare start outside of a back-to-back set and took care of business against a high-scoring team. The game was even through two periods, but Evgenii Dadonov's two tallies in the third lifted the Stars to the win. DeSmith improved to 8-6-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. The Stars will play their last three games before the 4 Nations Face-Off in California, including a back-to-back with contests Friday in Los Angeles and Saturday in San Jose, so it seems likely DeSmith will get one more start before the break.
