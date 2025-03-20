Fantasy Hockey
Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Between pipes against Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

DeSmith will serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's home game against the Lightning, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

DeSmith has seen sporadic playing time in recent weeks, but he's picked up wins in each of his last six starts while posting a 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage during that time. He'll face a tough test against the Lightning, as they rank second in the league with 3.51 goals per game.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
